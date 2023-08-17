UAE leaders congratulate Gabon President on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 17 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on August 17.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the President of Gabon and Prime Minister Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

