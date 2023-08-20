UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country's National Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 20 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Katalin Novak of Hungary on her country's National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar congratulatory messages to President Novák and Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

