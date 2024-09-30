UAE leaders congratulate president of Botswana on national day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 30 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi of the Republic of Botswana, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to Botswana's President on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

