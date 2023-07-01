UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 1 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of congratulations to Evariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Ndayishimiye and Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

