UAE: Mansour bin Zayed receives Cuban Deputy Prime Minister

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 5 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has received Ricardo Cabrisas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of Cuba.

During the meeting, the UAE Vice President and the Cuban Deputy Prime Minister discussed various aspects of fostering bilateral relations and mutual cooperation in all fields, especially in the economic, trade, investment, developmental, and renewable energy sectors. These efforts align with the priorities of both countries in achieving sustainable development and prosperity for their people.

Additionally, the two sides exchanged views on several topics of mutual interest.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi and was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the UAE Central Bank; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD).

The accompanying Cuban delegation included Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, Minister of Tourism; Deborah Rivas Saavedra, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment; Norberto Escalona Carrillo, Ambassador of Cuba to the UAE; and Carlos Miguel Pereira Hernandez, Director-General of General Division of Bilateral Affair at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

