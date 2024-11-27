UAE Media Council Secretary-General tours GMC pavilions; praises innovation, collaboration

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 27 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, has conducted a tour of the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi. The three-day event, which showcased the latest advancements in media technology and strategy, highlights the UAE's position as a global media hub.

During his visit, Al Shehhi explored several pavilions, including those of Abu Dhabi Media Network, Sharjah, Dubai Media City, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. He was impressed by the innovative use of artificial intelligence in television production and news editing, as well as the diverse range of media services and initiatives offered.

Al Shehhi also visited the pavilions of the Arab Radio Network, the International Media Investments (IMI) and TRENDS Research and Advisory. He commended their efforts and commitment to delivering high-quality content and acknowledged the importance of training and development in nurturing local media talent.

The Secretary-General emphasised the UAE's strong commitment to fostering a vibrant media ecosystem. He noted that the Global Media Congress provides a significant platform for industry professionals to network, share insights, and explore future trends.

By promoting innovation, collaboration, and the highest standards of journalism, the UAE aims to solidify its position as a global leader in the media sector, he said. (ANI/WAM)

