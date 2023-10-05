UAE: MoHRE begins evaluating Emirates Labour Market Award's nominations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 5 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has started field visits and evaluation processes for files nominated for the Emirates Labour Market Award under the supervision of specialised committees that comply with a set of criteria and standards tailored to each of the three categories of the award.

The total number of nominations submitted for the award stands at more than 3,500, and the winners will be announced in a ceremony in November 2023.

Ayyoub Al Marzouqi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Policy and Strategic Affairs at MoHRE, said that the Emirates Labour Market Award has gathered remarkable momentum and it reflects the true partnership between the government and private sectors, which is a fundamental pillar for enhancing excellence and competitiveness in the UAE labour market.

Entries submitted for the award undergo a comprehensive evaluation procedure that adheres to the highest governance standards.

The Emirates Labour Market Award aims to boost the competitiveness of the UAE labour market, honour outstanding practices in the workplace environment, protect workers' rights and enhance wellbeing and quality of life for employees in private sector establishments. It also seeks to increase productivity and efficiency in the job market, making it more attractive to talent all around the country.

The award comprises three main categories, the establishments category, which aims to acknowledge leading establishments that have continually managed employment relationships in an exceptional manner; the workforce category, which targets outstanding workers who have served the UAE's business sector and community; and the business service partners category, which acknowledges companies that support the development of leading labour market practices. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor