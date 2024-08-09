UAE Muay Thai Open Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 9 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Muay Thai Open Championship kicked off today in Abu Dhabi, running until 11th August, 2024, at the Space 42 Arena in Al Raha Beach.

Organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, the event features 551 fighters from 47 national clubs.

The preliminary rounds of Day 1 saw remarkable performances, featuring 160 competitions across 3 rings.

The championship features male and female fighters aged 8 to 23, competing in 12 weight categories. Competitions will continue on 10th August, with the finals to take place on 11th August. (ANI/WAM)

