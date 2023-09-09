UAE: One helicopter crew member dead; rescue operations ongoing, says GCAA

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 9 (ANI/WAM): The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) reported that search and rescue operations are still underway to search for the crew members of the AeroGulf helicopter that fell in the sea off the coast of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain during a night training flight that took off yesterday evening from Al Maktoum International Airport.

The GCAA confirmed in a statement that during the ongoing search operations since the accident occurred until the present hours, a member of the plane’s crew was found and he passed away as a result of the accident, while the search and rescue operation continues for the other missing pilot.

The GCAA confirmed that the process of recovering the remaining parts of the wreckage is continuing and that all procedures are being carried out according to best practices in cooperation with the competent authorities in search and rescue.

The GCAA extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and affirmed its commitment to publishing developments on the incident as soon as they become available, appealing to the public to obtain information from its official channels and to prevent any rumours and false information. (ANI/WAM)

