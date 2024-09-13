UAE participates in 26th meeting of GCC Ministries of Justice Undersecretaries

Doha [UAE], September 13 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates participated in the 26th meeting of the Undersecretaries of the GCC Ministries of Justice, held yesterday in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The UAE delegation was led by Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Hammadi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice.

During the meeting, attendees reviewed matters related to enhancing joint legal and judicial cooperation among the GCC Ministries of Justice, in addition to discussing several draft decisions and guiding laws in various legal and judicial fields.

Al Hammadi highlighted the significance of these periodic meetings, which reflect the aspirations of GCC countries to strengthen joint legal and judicial cooperation to elevate their legal systems. (ANI/WAM)

