UAE participates in AP's meeting in Cairo

Cairo [Egypt], December 14 (ANI/WAM): The Federal National Council's Parliamentary Group participated in the second meeting of the first session of the fourth legislative term of the Arab Parliament (AP), chaired by Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker for the AP, which was held today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

In a speech during the session, Mohammed Al Yamahi stressed the need to intensify the Arab presence in dealing with the existing crises in the Arab region. He expressed the Arab Parliament's support for all Arab efforts led by the League of Arab States in dealing with the crises facing the Arab world. (ANI/WAM)

