UAE participates in reconvened 33rd Session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice

Vienna [Austria], December 7 (ANI/WAM): The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, took part in the reconvened 33rd session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, held at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Vienna.

The session also highlighted the UAE's upcoming role as host of the 15th United Nations Crime Congress, scheduled for 2026.

In its address, the Ministry of Interior reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to regional and international cooperation in promoting peace, security, and justice. Key priorities outlined included combating the illicit drug trade, money laundering, and terrorist financing, protecting children from online sexual exploitation, and addressing environmental crimes impacting the climate.

The UAE's pioneering efforts in crime prevention were also spotlighted. Under the directives of its leadership, the country chaired a high-level event at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in partnership with Azerbaijan's Attorney General's Office and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. This event was part of the International Law Enforcement Initiative for Climate (I2LEC), which focuses on combating environmental crimes and advancing international cooperation.

The UAE's participation underscores its proactive approach to global crime prevention and its dedication to fostering collaboration for a safer, more just world. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor