UAE Pavilion shares the country’s agricultural legacy at the upcoming International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 1 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Pavilion will present “Nurturing Legacy” at the upcoming International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha, Qatar, from October 2, 2023, to March 28, 2024, which will convene approximately 80 international participants who will showcase their latest sustainability-focused innovations and solutions in response to the Expo’s theme, “Green Desert, Better Environment.”

The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha, administered by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and the National Projects Office, will share a poetically crafted story of the UAE’s Dreamers and pioneers.

The experience demonstrates the enduring bond between our communities and nature, as well as the UAE’s long history of impactful contributions and innovations that emphasize the efforts to promote a prosperous agricultural legacy, from past, to present, to our ambitious future.

With Ibrahim Salem Humaid Alalawi serving as Commissioner General for the UAE Pavilion Expo 2023 Doha, the design takes inspiration from the resilient Ghaf tree, featuring rammed earth walls and palm-leaves roof. The built environment is designed by the international BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group and the building is encompassed with a garden full of native and adaptive plants found in the UAE.

The UAE Pavilion will feature a number of multi-sensory and informative interventions, which will offer guests of the Expo a deep understanding of the UAE’s agricultural legacy and the Dreamers in the UAE, who come from around the world and are contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future for all.

At the Pavilion, guests will have the opportunity to learn closely about how the people of the UAE coexist with their land, and how they contributed, with the support of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to developing a prosperous and diversified agricultural sector for future generations.

The multi-sensory guest experience will include six informative interventions featuring stories and present various initiatives that highlight the way of life of the people of the UAE, from their ancestors to the present day, in harmony with the environment and innovation. Guests will be introduced to the UAE’s Early Dreamers, and then walk through an immersive experience to discover how our ancestors’ legacy was championed by our Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose focus on collaboration, innovation, social empowerment and preservation set the foundations of our forward-thinking approach to agriculture today.

Towards the end of the experience, guests will have the opportunity to interact with an installation that will encourage self-reflection on one’s personal environmental legacy. The guest experience was designed by Stuttgart-based Atelier Brückner (ATB), a multi-disciplinary experience design firm whose other notable work includes contributing to the Museum of the Future.

“Nurturing Legacy” is the UAE’s third presentation at an International Horticultural Exposition. The UAE first participated in this kind of specialised Expo in Beijing 2019, followed by “Salt Water Cities: Where Land Meets Sea” at the Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, The Netherlands. (ANI/WAM)

