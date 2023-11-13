UAE: Ports Sector discusses its future vision within Dubai Police Plan 2024-2033

Dubai [UAE], November 13 (ANI/WAM): The Ports Affairs Sector discussed its future vision within the Dubai Police Plan "2024-2033".

Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Assistant Commander for Ports Affairs, in the presence of Major General Ali Atiq bin Lahej, Director of the General Administration of Airport Security, Brigadier Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Administration for Excellence and Leadership, and directors of public departments and police stations in the Ports Affairs Sector, witnessed a workshop.

Work related to the ports affairs sector, aiming to come up with future ideas, innovations, suggestions and visions to support the project to update the strategic plan of the Dubai Police General Command 2024-2033.

Major General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani stressed that the workshop on the ports affairs sector is very important in discussing suggestions and visions aimed at developing work mechanisms in this vital sector at the level of Dubai Police and the Emirate of Dubai, and providing the best services to the community easily and conveniently in accordance with the highest international standards, and in keeping with developments. Rapid and successive developments in the technological, technical, digitization and other fields.

He pointed out that the workshop, in the presence of the directors of the general departments of the ports affairs sector, discussed work visions and future plans within the project to update the Dubai Police Strategic Plan 2024-2033, noting that the workshop, which bears the name "Strategic Focus Groups," aims to discuss the most important challenges facing police work. And develop appropriate innovative solutions, and discuss future trends to achieve the vision of the Dubai Police General Command for excellence and leadership at the local and global levels.

During the workshop, the participants listened to an explanation about the goal of the workshop and the tools used to generate future ideas in order to support the strategic plan of the Dubai Police General Command 2024-2033, where the participants discussed future prospects and visions and developed a set of recommendations in support of the strategic plan. (ANI/WAM)

