UAE President and WHO chief discuss cooperation and health challenges in Gaza

Dubai [UAE], January 3 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday.

During the meeting today at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, both sides explored cooperation between the UAE and the WHO, emphasising the importance of bolstering international health cooperation, especially in light of the serious impact of diseases and pandemics on development, security, and stability worldwide.

The WHO Director-General congratulated the UAE president on the successful hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the UAE at the end of last year.

He praised the significant attention given to the health sector at COP events for the first time in the conference's history, noting its positive impact on addressing the health consequences of climate change.

Ghebreyesus expressed appreciation for the efforts of His Highness and his initiatives in combating diseases and epidemics on a global scale and for the role of the UAE in supporting the organisation and its global health programmes.

He also commended the UAE's effective efforts in providing humanitarian and health support to the Gaza Strip, highlighting the UAE's initiative to host 1,000 children from the area along with their families for treatment in UAE hospitals. This is in addition to hosting another 1,000 cancer patients for healthcare, as well as establishing a fully-equipped field hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Ain region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health, as welll as several sheikhs and high-ranking officials. (ANI/WAM)

