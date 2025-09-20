UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit to Serbia

Belgrade [Serbia], September 20 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Belgrade on a working visit to the Republic of Serbia.

Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia, welcomed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

Accompanying the UAE President is a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with several ministers and senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

