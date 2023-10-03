UAE President attends opening of International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha

Doha [UAE], October 3 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the opening of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha, inaugurated by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, under the theme “Green Desert, Better Environment”.

Several heads of states and international delegations are attending the exhibition as it unfolds at Al Bidda Park from 2nd October 2023 to March 2024, spanning 179 days. This event marks the first international horticultural exhibition hosted in a desert climate country and focuses on four primary themes: Modern Agriculture, Technology and Innovation, Environmental Awareness, and Sustainability.

The President, accompanied by the Emir of Qatar and other attendees, toured pavilions throughout the exhibition, which spans an area of 1.7 million square meters of green space.

The tour included the following pavilions: United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, GCC, Turkey, and Italy.

The UAE Pavilion, overseen by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and the National Projects Office, will present the theme of “Nurturing Legacy” at the exhibition. It will share a poetic story of the UAE’s dreamers and pioneers, demonstrating the enduring bond between its communities and nature, as well as the UAE’s long history of impactful contributions and innovations to promote a prosperous agricultural legacy, from past, to present, to ambitious future.

The President congratulated Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad for hosting this international event, praising the exhibition’s high level of organization. He also commended the Expo’s aim to serve as a platform for innovation, engagement, and cooperation as participants work to identify sustainable solutions to environmental challenges, including agriculture, food and water security, and conservation, to ensure a better future for coming generations. He discussed with exhibitors their innovative contributions to modern agriculture, sustainable practices, and emerging technologies, wishing them success during their participation. He also took part in the watering of a Sidr tree in the presence of the Emir of Qatar, leaders, country representatives, and invited guests.

The ceremony began with the Qatari national anthem, followed by a video titled "Green Qatar". Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar; Dimitri S Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the Bureau International Des Expositions (BIE); and Leonardo Capitano, President of the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), delivered opening remarks. In their remarks, they emphasized the importance of the exhibition as a global platform where countries showcase their achievements in the fields of modern horticulture and green development regionally and globally, among other exhibition themes.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan departed Doha at the end of his visit, wherein Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, bid him farewell. (ANI/WAM)

