UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence to Ambassador of Hungary

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded the First Class Medal of Independence to Osama Naffá on the occasion of the end of his tenure as Hungary's Ambassador to the UAE.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, presented the medal to Ambassador Naffá during a meeting. Al Kaabi affirmed the UAE’s keenness to bolster relations with Hungary in all fields and expressed appreciation for Ambassador Naffá’s role in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation with the UAE.

For his part, Ambassador Naffá conveyed his gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed for conferring the medal, commending the advancement of ties between the two nations.

Naffá expressed his appreciation to all governmental entities in the country for their cooperation, which contributed to the success of his tenure in the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

