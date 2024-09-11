UAE President congratulates Algerian President on re-election

Abu Dhabi (UAE), September 11 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, in a phone call today on his re-election for a new presidential term following recent elections.

During the call, UAE President expressed his best wishes to the Algerian President for success in his duties in the coming period in aiming to meet the aspirations of the Algerian people for further progress and prosperity.

In response, Tebboune expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his kind congratulations and conveyed his best wishes for the UAE's continued progress and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

