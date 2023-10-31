UAE President meets with participants in Pre-COP ministerial meetings

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 31 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday met with ministers and delegations participating in the Pre-COP ministerial meetings at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE President welcomed the guests during the meeting and engaged in discussions on how to enable COP28 to achieve the most ambitious outcomes possible, in addition to accelerating joint efforts and cooperation to reach shared objectives.

He emphasised the UAE's commitment to providing all resources for the upcoming conference to succeed and expressed the country's eagerness to work with the international community to enhance collective action in response to climate challenges while creating a better future for coming generations.

Participants expressed their gratitude for the UAE hosting these preliminary meetings, highlighting their importance in achieving more ambitious results and adopting a holistic approach to address climate change that considers all elements in the drive towards a more sustainable future.

The preliminary ministerial meetings serve as a preparatory platform for ministers and delegates, setting the stage for the upcoming COP28. This year's meetings have marked a significant milestone, boasting attendance from 70 ministers and over 100 delegations from around the globe. This impressive turnout makes it the largest Pre-COP event to date, with participation more than double the standard for these annual gatherings. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor