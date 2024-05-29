UAE President meets with South Korean President at conclusion of state visit to Seoul

Seoul [South Korea], May 29 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea, and First Lady Kim Keon Hee, while accompanied by Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects. The meeting took place at the conclusion of His Highness' state visit to the Republic of Korea.

During the meeting, UAE President and South Korean President engaged in cordial conversation on the depth of relations between the two countries, expressing their satisfaction with the important outcomes of the visit with regard to the future of bilateral ties.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation to the Korean President for the warm reception and hospitality that His Highness and the accompanying delegation received during the visit, wishing the South Korea and its people further development and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor