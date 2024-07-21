UAE President receives invitation from Emir of Qatar to participate in third Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 21 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received an invitation from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, to participate in the third Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit, set to convene in October in Doha.

The invitation was delivered by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, which he received during his meeting with Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Qatar's Ambassador to the UAE, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, they affirmed the fraternal bonds between the UAE and Qatar and discussed ways to reinforce cooperation to achieve the interests and aspirations of both nations and their peoples. (ANI/WAM)

