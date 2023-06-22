UAE President receives Iran's Foreign Minister

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 22 (ANI/WAM): UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday met Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, the Iranian Foreign Minister conveyed to His Highness the greetings of Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who expressed his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to his Iranian counterpart, along with his wishes for further growth and development for Iran and its people.

His Highness and Amir-Abdollahian also discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation.

The UAE President and the Iranian Foreign Minister also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, and also discussed the importance of building on positive developments to benefit the people of the region and enhance regional stability and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Iran. (ANI/WAM)

