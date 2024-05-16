UAE President receives phone call from President of Brazil; orders urgent relief aid for flood victims

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 16 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

During the call, he expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies to the President and the people of Brazil, as well as to the families of the victims of the recent floods that have affected the country. He also wished a swift recovery to those injured.

he instructed the dispatch of urgent relief aid from the UAE to support those impacted by flooding and heavy rains in Brazil.

In response, President Lula thanked and expressed his appreciation for the kind sentiments towards Brazil and its people. He also offered his condolences to the Al Nahyan family on the recent passing of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening various aspects of UAE-Brazil cooperation and collaboration within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the fields of economy, technology, development, renewable energy, and food security.

Additionally, he and the Brazilian President exchanged views on regional and international issues and joint efforts to support peace and stability in the Middle East and around the world. (ANI/WAM)

