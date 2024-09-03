UAE President receives President of African Development Bank Group

Dubai [UAE], September 3 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and Dr. Adesina discussed cooperation between the UAE and the African Development Bank Group.

They also explored ways to strengthen coordination to achieve shared objectives and support sustainable development across Africa for the benefit and prosperity of all its peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed the UAE's commitment to deepening its economic and investment ties in Africa to enhance mutual growth and prosperity. He highlighted the significant role of financial institutions in this regard.

For his part, Dr. Adesina expressed his appreciation to His Highness for the continuous support of the UAE in advancing development across Africa. He also commended cooperation between the African Development Bank Group and UAE institutions.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; along a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and guests. (ANI/WAM)

