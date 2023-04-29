UAE President sends written letter to Senegalese President and invitation to COP28

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 29 (/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a letter to Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, which included an official invitation to COP28, which will be held in Dubai Expo City this November.

The message was delivered by Sultan Ali Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal, in the presence of Minister Omar Demba Ba, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Republic of Senegal. (/WAM)

