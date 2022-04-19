UAE provides 30 tons of food supplies to Afghanistan

Amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the UAE has provided 30 tons of food supplies to the troubled country.

The aircraft carrying the food materials arrived in Kabul on Monday.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said the aid will be distributed to vulnerable people through government institutions, TOLOnews reported.

Mujahid also called on donors to not make the process of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan conditional.

"We call for unconditional aid, without any political motive. This is a humanitarian issue. The Afghans should be provided with aid. The UAE provided aid without any motive," he said, according to TOLOnews.

Meanwhile, the Turkish ambassador in Kabul, Cihad Erginay, said that the fourth package of aid from Turkey had arrived at Torghondi port in Herat province.

"We distribute ... aid in coordination with the Red Crescent Society and other organizations in the provinces. The aid includes wheat, medical supplies, sugar and some other materials," Erginay said.

Taliban vowed to distribute the aid transparently. "The aid will be distributed through five government institutions. There will be transparency and we will distribute the aid fairly. Unfortunately, there are problems with aid distributed by international organizations," Mujahid said, according to TOLOnews.

Highlighting the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier said that nine million people are at risk of famine in the troubled country.

Taking to Twitter, Guterres said that the economy of Afghanistan has effectively collapsed and called on donors to fund the country so that the UN and its partners can continue to deliver lifesaving aid.

The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated.

( With inputs from ANI )

