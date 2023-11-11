UAE Public Prosecution signs MoU with Ministry of Defence

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 11 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Public Prosecution has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Defence, represented by the Military Prosecution, to strengthen partnership and cooperation in the judicial and legal field, in addition to enhancing service quality standards and training human cadres.

In the presence of Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, the MoU was signed by First Attorney General, Sultan Ibrahim Al-Juwaied, for the UAE Public Prosecution, and Major General Salem Jumaa Al Kaabi, Head of Military Justice, representing the Ministry of Defence.

Hamad Al Shamsi confirmed that the signing of the MoU underscores the UAE Public Prosecution's keenness to strengthen strategic partnership relations with ministries and government agencies in the country, explaining that the memorandum aims at exchanging expertise and experiences and benefiting from the capabilities available in the judicial, legal and technology fields. (ANI/WAM)

