UAE rehabilitates several schools in Amdjarass, Chad

Amdjarass [Chad], September 2 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has carried out a project for the rehabilitation and maintenance of several schools in Amdjarass within its humanitarian efforts in the Republic of Chad, with the follow-up of the UAE aid coordination office and the UAE humanitarian team.

The UAE continues its pioneering role in humanitarian work through rehabilitating schools and improving the learning environment in Amdjarass by providing suitable conditions for students.

The humanitarian team made extensive field visits to monitor school needs before the beginning of the rehabilitation process and met with Chadian officials in Amdjarass to learn about their basic needs. The team also visited three schools to follow up on the rehabilitation process.

The UAE humanitarian team comprises the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and the UAE's Office for Aid Coordination.

Saif Al Afari, ERC Representative, said that the schools will be fitted with new amenities and facilities, adding that the field visits will continue until maintenance work is completed, as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support the local community and Sudanese refugees to provide them with necessities and basic humanitarian needs. (ANI/WAM)

