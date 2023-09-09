UAE Rulers extend condolences to King of Morocco over earthquake victims

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 9 (ANI/WAM): The Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates today sent separate cables of condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, over the victims of the earthquakes that struck the country on Friday, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

The cables were sent by the Rulers Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Similar cables were sent to King Mohammed VI by the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates. (ANI/WAM)

