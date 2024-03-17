UAE: SBA advances global publishing, translation at LIBF 2024

Sharjah [UAE], March 17 (ANI/WAM): The emirate of Sharjah reinforced its status as a beacon of Arab culture, supporting Emirati and Arab authors and publishers, and highlighting its array of initiatives and programmes to advance the publishing industry during Sharjah Book Authority's (SBA) participation in the London International Book Fair (LIBF) 2024, which concluded recently, leading a delegation representing the emirate's cultural pillars.

At the international event, which annually attracts over 1,000 exhibitors and publishers worldwide, SBA showcased the latest strides and milestones achieved in Sharjah's cultural project, born from the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support the publishing sector, libraries, and the broader creative industries, and create a nurturing environment for networking, exchanging expertise, and forging partnerships and deals between Emirati publishers and their global counterparts.

The Sharjah delegation at the London International Book Fair included key cultural entities, such as Al Qasimi Publications, the Department of Culture, Sharjah Publishing City, Kalimat Group, Arab Children's Book Publisher Forum, as well as the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children's Literature, and Turjuman Award affiliated with SBA. At the emirate's pavilion, each entity showcased its projects, initiatives, and vision, presenting an opportunity to highlight the significance of culture, specifically books, in the UAE's developmental journey and fostering cultural cooperation between Sharjah and the cities around the world.

Commenting on the event, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, emphasised Sharjah's pivotal role in enriching global culture and international initiatives due to the emirate's extensive journey envisioned by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, founded on nurturing and upskilling humans as a cornerstone for sustainable progress and development for nations worldwide.

He added, "Under the patronage and guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, and in partnership with the emirate's cultural institutions, our participation this year showcased a diverse programme to foster partnerships with global cultural hubs and forge stronger ties with leading figures in the book industry. This will stimulate the cultural scene, enhance support for publishers and translators, and underscore the critical role of creativity and innovation in propelling the influence of books in realising the aspirations of societies worldwide."

During the book fair, SBA highlighted the unique opportunities stemming from participation in its events, such as the Sharjah International Book Fair, Publishers Conference, Sharjah International Library Conference, and Sharjah Booksellers Conference, which have been instrumental in bolstering the publishing sector and fostering translation activities across varied cultures. (ANI/WAM)

