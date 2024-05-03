UAE: Sharjah Airport Authority announces its participation at ATM 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 3 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) announced its participation in the 31st edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2024 (ATM), scheduled to start on May 6 and continue until May 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Sharjah Airport's platform at the exhibition will include participation from the Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA) and Air Arabia, under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

The Sharjah Airport's platform is preparing to showcase the latest projects of Sharjah Airport, its competitive services offered to passengers, highlight the latest smart technologies used in its operational processes, in addition to the details of the future expansion project of the passenger terminal, and the package of services and competitive facilities it provides to enhance its leading position in the world of travel and aviation as a main gateway for travellers from and to the world; and its unique strategic location at the heart of the UAE.

The airport continues to achieve qualitative success in creating a distinctive and smooth travel experience for its customers to more than 100 destinations around the world.

This contributed to achieving the highest performance in its history in 2023 by welcoming more than 15.3 million passengers, with a growth rate of 17.4 percent, reinforcing its efforts to be among the top 5 regional airports in terms of exceptional travel experience and leading customer service.

The Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA) is participating in the exhibition, which is one of the most prominent providers of comprehensive tourism services and among the fastest-growing travel agencies in the UAE. The exhibition will provide SATA with a vast space to expand opportunities and areas for communication with global companies and explore new horizons for cooperation during the event.

In turn, Air Arabia's participation in the event aims to introduce the visitors and interested parties to its targeted growth plans for the upcoming period as the first low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa.

It intends to showcase its expansion projects including destinations and fleet, and to highlight the progress it is making in implementing its joint initiatives with partners in the tourism and travel sector.

Sharjah Airport seeks through the ATM to showcase the international destinations it offers to passengers as the summer season approaches, as an ideal platform to promote Sharjah as a global tourist destination.

This includes the unique natural and environmental sites within the emirate of Sharjah, in addition to the economic and business benefits and facilities that attract the interest of investors and businessmen alike. (ANI/WAM)

