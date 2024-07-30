UAE: Sharjah Ruler dissolves Sharjah Urban Planning Council

Sharjah [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree dissolving the Sharjah Urban Planning Council.

Governed by Law No. (3) of 2014, the Sharjah Urban Planning Council will be officially dissolved as of 1st August 2024.

The decree mandates transferring all rights, assets, properties and obligations of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council to the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey. It further specified that the Council's employees, along with their job grades and financial allocations, will be relocated to the departments and entities of Sharjah's government.

This transfer will be carried out based on the needs and appropriate allocation, under the oversight and implementation of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, in collaboration with the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey and relevant authorities. (ANI/WAM)

