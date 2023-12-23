UAE: Sharjah Ruler opens Kalba Heritage Market

Sharjah [UAE], December 23 (ANI/WAM): Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, opened Saturday morning the Kalba Heritage Market, located in the Qalaa area on both sides of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi Road, which was restored and developed along with areas surrounding it.

Upon arrival at the venue, Sheikh Sultan was received by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of the Ruler in the city of Khorfakkan, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of the Ruler in the city of Kalba, and a number of senior officials, heads of government departments and bodies, and notables from the region.

The Ruler of Sharjah cut the opening ribbon and then toured the market looking at the various commercial shops it houses that serve the residents of the city of Kalba and its visitors, and constitute a distinctive addition to economic, recreational, social and tourism activities.

He then listened to a detailed explanation about the renovation process of the market, which included the restoration of the old market, the houses and the old mosque, and the allocation of various commercial shops such as restaurants, cafes, and perfume and clothing stores and outlets.

The project, which aims to revive the old heart of the city, included urban vitalising of the area while preserving the authenticity, heritage architectural designs and elements, and traditional building materials to mimic the ancient architectural style of the area to connect the new generation to their past and heritage, and enhance social cohesion and belonging to the place.

The heritage market consists of two rows of old shops, with a total of 104 shops, whose facades are characterised by a heritage imprint that is in line with the traditional urban style of the old heart of the city. The market also contains a heritage arcade in front of all the shops, with a length of 570 metres, in two different styles of wood and plaster, and arches of an architectural characteristic. The heritage market is divided into two parts, east of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Street, with a length of 120 metres, and west of the street, with a length of 470 metres.

The market has been fitted out with a number of public and health services and facilities, along with developing the area's infrastructure and paving all the roads surrounding it. It includes 473 parking lots surrounding it from various locations, and the front and back streets, to facilitate visitors' access to the various shopping and entertainment areas.

The market was also provided with a horse riding track for children and a place to take pictures with falcons, and a play area for children, in addition to raising the efficiency of the valley passing near the market by cleaning, deepening, paving and supporting parts of it with natural stones that were brought from the Kalba Mountains. The valley was paved on both sides, and two rows of palm trees were planted.

During his tour, the Ruler of Sharjah saw a number of marine artistic performances. He also visited the exhibition accompanying the Sharjah Old Cars Club, reviewing its most prominent contents and learning about the specifications and history of cars.(ANI/WAM)

