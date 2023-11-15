UAE: Sir Bani Yas Island opens new visitor centre

Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) inaugurated the Sir Bani Yas Island Visitor Centre. The centre will serve as a cultural resource for both local and international tourists to learn more about the historic landscape of Sir Bani Yas Island.

The new centre features interactive displays that guests can explore after touring the church and monastery site, helping them to visualise the history of Sir Bani Yas. A curated selection of objects from various locations on the island, spanning different time periods, are also showcased in the centre, each accompanied by an interactive tablet with further information.

Following DCT Abu Dhabi's conservation efforts, in 2019 the Sir Bani Yas Church and Monastery site reopened to the public with enhanced facilities and informative panels to guide visitors. Today, with the launch of the visitor centre, the site will provide a definitive account of the island's natural and cultural history.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi is committed to safeguarding and promoting the UAE's cultural heritage. The new Sir Bani Yas Visitor Centre will provide residents and international guests with the opportunity to explore the rich and fascinating history of Sir Bani Yas in greater detail and help them view the island through the eyes of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

The cultural heritage sites of Sir Bani Yas are not limited to the church and monastery; the island is also home to sites that date back to the Neolithic period (Late Stone Age). Sir Bani Yas has served as an important natural resource and shelter for fishermen and seafarers for around 8,000 years.

The Sir Bani Yas Visitor Centre is open to the public from 10 am to 6 pm Saturdays to Thursdays, and from 2 pm to 6 pm on Fridays. Entrance to the centre is free of charge. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor