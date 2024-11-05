UAE stands in solidarity with Egypt, offers condolences over helicopter crash during air force training exercise

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 5 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt over the crash of an Egyptian Air Force helicopter during a training exercise, which resulted in the martyrdom of two officers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Egypt, and to the families of the martyrs of this tragedy. (ANI/WAM)

