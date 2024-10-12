'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign collects 200 tonnes of relief supplies at Expo City Dubai

Dubai [UAE], October 12 (ANI/WAM): The donation collection event as part of the "UAE Stands with Lebanon" campaign at the Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai has concluded, with 24 Emirati donor institutions and 4000 volunteers contributing 200 tonnes of food supplies, relief materials and shelter equipment.

Led by a number of Sheikhs, senior officials and business owners, and organised by 'Dubai Cares' under the supervision of the 'International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council' chaired by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, the event saw massive participation from various segments of the Dubai community.

Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of Dubai Cares, pointed to the keenness of the country's wise leadership, represented by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and with follow-up from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in directing swift humanitarian response to people affected by crises and emergencies across the world.

He added that the coordination of all UAE entities working in the humanitarian space with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council helps provide medical, food and shelter assistance to countries, communities and people affected by crises and conflicts in a way that ensures early recovery and meets the essential needs for the stability of societies.

The 24 donor organisations and volunteer institutions participating in the relief aid collection activities at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City include the Emirates Red Crescent, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Work, Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Work, Ahmed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian, Dubai Cares, Sharjah Charity Association, The Big Heart Foundation, Emirates Foundation, Volunteers.ae Platform, Sharjah Volunteer Centre, Fujairah Charity Association, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, International Charity Organisation, Emirates Charity Association, Beit Al Khair Society, Dar Al Ber Society, Dubai Charity Association, and the Day for Dubai initiative. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor