UAE: Strong start to Sharjah Ruler's Purebred Arabian Camel Festival

Sharjah [UAE], October 27 (ANI/WAM): Under the auspices of Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 2nd Sharjah Ruler's Purebred Arabian Camel Festival commenced on Friday.

The event, which will take place at the Al Dhaid Camel Racing Arena until October 31, is organised by the Sharjah Camel Racing Club.

The first day witnessed some great competition, including 38 rounds. The winner of the Sharjah Ruler's Cup took home the AED 50,000 reward.

Commenting on this, Matar Ali bin Howaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Sharjah Camel Racing Club and the head of the event organising committee, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Sheikh Sultan for his significant support to the club, camel enthusiasts, and heritage lovers. He also lauded the launching of the festival held for the second year at the Al Dhaid Camel Racing Track.

On the sidelines of the Festival, the activities of the Al Dhaid Heritage Village were launched.

The village includes many heritage and cultural events and activities that address the heritage and culture of the people of the UAE. It includes corners of productive families, popular food, and pioneering talents in various fields, and a theatre for various events, popular military bands, and folkloric performances of popular dances. (ANI/WAM)

