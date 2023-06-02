UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medication

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 2 (ANI/WAM): AstraZeneca has announced the launch of its revolutionary cancer medication, IMJUDO® (tremelimumab) in the UAE.

The launch makes the UAE one of the first countries in the Middle East to receive access to the medication that marks a significant advancement in the treatment of cancer.

Clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy and tolerability of IMJUDO® in combination with various types of cancer, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and hepatobiliary cancers. The drug has shown promising results in extending progression-free survival and overall survival rates, empowering patients with better treatment outcomes and a higher quality of life.

AstraZeneca hosted a series of workshops and sessions to introduce the new medications to healthcare experts in the UAE. The sessions saw the participation of over 100 healthcare professionals from major cancer healthcare facilities. During the sessions, several regional and international healthcare experts showcased the revolutionary data of using immunotherapy combinations to improve the survival of liver & lung cancer patients who are in urgent need of new effective medications, noting the high unmet needs.

The launch of IMJUDO® in the UAE comes in line with the country's growing focus on quality cancer care, with over 30 cancer centres and clinics across the country. Following the directives of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the UAE has been consistently implementing comprehensive strategies to enhance cancer care, improve early detection, and promote innovative treatments. The launch of IMJUDO® cements the UAE's pledge to advancing oncology care and offers patients and families access to cutting-edge therapies.

Additionally, the launch of the innovative medication reflects AstraZeneca's commitment to transforming the landscape of comprehensive cancer care in the UAE and the Middle East. The company is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and family well-being, with IMJUDO® as a testament to this mission.

On this occasion, Sameh El Fangary, GCC and Pakistan Cluster President at AstraZeneca stated: "Our mission is to continue to collaborate with our partners to transform health and wellbeing for people, society, and the planet. This collaboration highlights our unwavering commitment to accelerating the latest innovation to the UAE and to the region, inspired by our strategic focus to eliminate cancer-related deaths. We pride ourselves on our successful presence in the UAE spanning over four decades, and our continuous collaboration with MOHAP that allows us to collectively provide the UAE with the latest and most innovative medical solutions."

Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, Head of the Emirates Oncology Society added: "IMJUDO® represents an important step in our global fight against several types of cancer, especially that the primary data supporting this revolutionary medication indicates that it is the first and only approved therapy in combination with IMFINZI® having 3-year data in first-line advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. This breakthrough immunotherapy drug offers new hope for patients and their families. It also reinforces the UAE's position as a leader in cancer care in the Middle East and a global destination for healthcare. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of IMJUDO® on patient outcomes and continuing our collaboration with AstraZeneca in the fight against cancer."

AstraZeneca remains committed to ensuring the availability and accessibility of IMJUDO® in the UAE, as the company is continuing to collaborate with healthcare providers, policymakers, and patient advocacy groups to raise awareness about IMJUDO® and its role in transforming cancer care. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor