UAE: Umm Al Emarat Park to host Abu Dhabi's First Community Special Olympics Event

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 5 (ANI/WAM): Umm Al Emarat Park is hosting the city's very first Community Athletics Festival for People of Determination in collaboration with Special Olympics UAE and Abu Dhabi Athletics Club.

Taking place on 5th January at the Park's Great Lawn, this event promises guests a day of excitement and inclusivity aiming to celebrate the strength and resilience of People of Determination.

Umm Al Emarat Park's pioneering spirit is evident in its commitment to creating a space where everyone can come together, participate and celebrate their individuality through sports and activities.

Park visitors can anticipate a variety of Olympic Games, including football, gymnastics, bocce ball, powerlifting and more, while being supported by shadow teachers who will guide the games.

The Park is set to enchant young ones with an Arabic puppet show, redefining emotional expression for children of all abilities. The puppet show features seven meticulously crafted puppets, each representing a unique emotion and providing a platform for children to explore and express their feelings.

Guests can once again experience the thrill of meeting birds of prey and reptiles at the Animal Barn pop-up and engage with expert handlers with insightful conversations and snap photos, on 5th and 6th January and 12th and 13th January.

A lively Clown Show and Twisted Balloons performance is set to captivate the audience this weekend. As the evening progresses, young guests can participate in a Cardio session tailored for kids, offering a fantastic opportunity for children to stay active.

Those wishing to take part are encouraged to book in advance through the WhatsApp line at +971 589 450 882.

Additionally, "Your Dental Medical Centre" will be offering guests free dental consultation service, along with exclusive giveaways and discount vouchers, on 5th and 6th January.

This weekend, cinema enthusiasts can anticipate the screening of their favorite movies at Cinema at the Park. Catch "Smurfs: The Lost Village" on Friday, 5th January, followed by "The Boss Baby 2" screening on Saturday, 6th January. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor