UAE: University of Sharjah, Fujairah Research Centre sign research partnership

Fujairah [UAE], January 3 (ANI/WAM): The University of Sharjah and Fujairah Research Centre have announced a new research partnership to establish the 'Fujairah Chair in Applied Science and Technology' in the University of Sharjah.

The partnership was signed by Dr. Hamid Al-Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and Dr. Fouad Lamghari Ridouane, Director of Fujairah Research Centre.

On his part, Dr. Al-Nuaimi expressed his happiness at signing the agreement with Fujairah Research Centre with the aim of establishing the Fujairah Chair for Professorship at the University of Sharjah to support joint scientific research and studies in the fields of technological and applied sciences, artificial intelligence and biological and environmental sciences.

Dr. Al-Nuaimi also emphasised the University's commitment to providing a conducive environment for the preparation of scientific research that contributes to serving the community and meeting its needs in various fields, in collaboration with various local and international entities and institutions.

For his part, Dr. Ridouane said, "Fujairah Research Centre prides itself on national partnerships with the UAE's most influential institutions. This exciting project is a part of this long-standing tradition and will embody the spirit of innovation that has so often been a catalyst for ground-breaking advancements in critical social, economic, and environmental areas."

The objectives of the scientific chair are centred around developing joint research and scientific studies in the fields of applied sciences, technology, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, biology, environmental and medical sciences. The University of Sharjah is a pioneer in the field of applied scientific research that aim at serving and developing the community. It has established several researches centres comprising over 80 research groups that work on a wide range of research projects benefiting the community in various fields.

The Fujairah Research Centre plays a central role in the vision of the Emirate of Fujairah and aligns with the UAE Innovation Strategy. The Centre focuses on applied research and technological innovation in desert and tropical regions, encompassing environmental, genetic, and marine aspects to achieve a sustainable economy in the UAE through sustainable utilisation of natural resources.

Under the agreement, Fujairah Research Centre will fund the Chair and contribute to research activity, thereby enriching joint efforts to drive community and sustainability development. In tandem, the University of Sharjah will prepare comprehensive studies, conduct research, and provide scientific expertise to address the UAE environment challenges. (ANI/WAM)

