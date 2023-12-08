UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Yemen

Dubai [UAE], December 8 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met with Maeen Abdulmalik, Prime Minister of Yemen, on the sidelines of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), which is being held at Expo City Dubai.

The meeting discussed UAE-Yemen relations and ways to boost them across all fields to serve the interests of their countries and peoples.

They also touched on several of the topics on the COP28 agenda, and the role of the conference in driving climate action and tackling climate change and its global fallout. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor