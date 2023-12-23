UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree regulating farms in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], December 23 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No (61) of 2023 regulating farms in Dubai.

The decree is aligned with Dubai's food security strategy and its commitment to ensuring the highest public health and safety standards.

The decree focuses on several key areas including maintaining the integrity and aesthetic appeal of the environment, preventing the proliferation of unplanned farms and fostering the development and welfare of the emirate's livestock.

The provisions of the decree apply to farms allocated to citizens in Dubai, excluding those dedicated to camel horse racing overseen by the Dubai Camel Racing Club, winter camps organised by the Dubai Municipality, or any other category designated by a decision from the Dubai Ruler, based on the recommendation of the CEO of the Office of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Procurement and Finance, a division of The Ruler's Court.

The decree prohibits individuals from setting up farms or installing fences on land that is not owned by them in Dubai.

As per the decree, the Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Procurement and Finance is responsible for overseeing and controlling farm affairs in Dubai, in coordination with Dubai Municipality.

Dubai Municipality, in coordination with the Office of UAE Vice President, is responsible for approving the areas and land allocated to farms in Dubai.

Additionally, it will oversee farm livestock, monitor their health status, and deliver veterinary, preventive, and therapeutic services. It is also responsible for animal registration, and managing issues related to livestock-related diseases and epidemics.

Pursuant to the decree, a permanent committee in charge of farms named the 'Farms Affairs Regulatory Committee' will be formed. Chaired by the head of the Rural Areas Department at the Office of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Procurement and Finance, members of the Committee will include representatives of The Ruler's Court, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The Committee is tasked with issuing decisions related to allocating farms to citizens.

The decree outlines the responsibilities of beneficiaries of farm allocations and regulations governing farm construction. It also stipulates fines and penalties for violations, ranging from AED1,000 to AED100,000. Penalties can be doubled for repeat offences in the same year.

All existing beneficiaries must align their status with the provisions of this decree within three months of its effective date. The CEO of the Office of UAE Vice President has the authority to extend this period.

This decree annuls any other legislation that may contradict it. The decree is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor