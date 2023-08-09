UAE: Weather agency forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 9 (ANI/WAM): The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) of UAE said that the country is expected to experience local rainy convective clouds.

In a statement, the NCM said this occurrence is the result of the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting the region during this period and moving towards the south of the country with the movement of surface and upper low pressure from South towards North, and the flow of moist air mass from Arabian sea and Oman sea towards the country, and with the rise in temperatures during daytime.

The Centre presented a weather forecast for the period between Wednesday and Saturday, which said there will be a chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall with different intensities and may be associated with lightning and thunder at times over scattered areas of the country, especially eastward, southward and extending towards some internal areas and Al Dhafrah region.

It also noted that winds are forecasted to be moderate and fresh to strong at times, especially with convective clouds causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility.

Meanwhile, wave heights will be light to moderate across the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea. (ANI/WAM)

