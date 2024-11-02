UAE wins 'Best Pavilion Award' at 13th Erfoud International Date Fair

Erfoud [Morocco], November 2 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has won the Best Pavilion Award at the 13th edition of the International Date Fair, SIDATTES, currently being held in the Moroccan city of Erfoud and continuing until November 3.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, dedicated the UAE pavilion's first-place win at the International Date Fair, to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in recognition of Al Nahyan's continuous support to the date palm cultivation and production sector at the national, regional and international levels.

Dr. Abdul Wahab Zayed, Secretary General of the Award, confirmed that the UAE pavilion stood out this year by showcasing a diverse range of premium dates and innovative solutions for advancing the date industry. Additionally, it highlighted the modern agricultural technologies the UAE adopts to increase palm productivity and maintain the high quality of Emirati dates, he added.

He pointed out that the UAE pavilion did not only showcase products but also included interactive presentations and workshops focused on innovation and sustainable technologies in palm cultivation. Additionally, the pavilion offered visitors the opportunity to taste Emirati dates, which received wide acclaim from attendees.

He noted that the UAE is a leader in the global date market and is keen on strengthening cooperation with date-producing countries and exchanging expertise, contributing to the development and sustainability of the sector for future generations. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor