UAE Youth are nation's sustainable wealth, says Al Neyadi on International Youth Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 12 (ANI/WAM): Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said that the UAE, led by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, views youth as a sustainable wealth that should be developed and empowered with future skills and invest in their energies in line with the country's comprehensive development vision and its efforts to be at the forefront of global competitiveness.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the occasion of International Youth Day, he said that youth empowerment is an inherent legacy and an established approach in the UAE since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in youth and their capabilities and made them the main pillar for achieving major achievements in all fields.

He added that this year's event is particularly important in the UAE, as it comes about a month after the launch of the "National Youth Agenda 2031", which aims to make Emirati youth the most prominent role models locally and globally, in thought, values, and effective contribution to economic and social development and national responsibility.

Agenda has five strategic goals for the Emirati youth. They should be capable of being major contributors to the national economic growth, contributing effectively to the community while adhering to Emirati values and principles, driving a positive change globally, and be a global role model, keep up with the latest breakthroughs in advanced technologies and be highly proficient in mastering future skills, and enjoy the highest levels of health and quality of life.

Al Neyadi touched on the theme of this year's International Youth Day, "From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development", stressing that the UAE has been at the forefront of keeping pace with this trend and has made great strides in this field, recognising that empowering youth with the tools of the digital revolution, artificial intelligence and other modern sciences will be the key to progress now and in the future. (ANI/WAM)

