UAE: Zayed Grand Camel Race 2024 commences in Al Wathba

Abu Dhabhi [United Arab Emirates], November 25 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Zayed Grand Camel Race 2024 got underway on Monday at Al Wathba Camel Racetrack in UAE's Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, witnessed the event along with several owners and breeders as well as fans from the UAE and GCC countries.

Abdulla Mubarak Al Muhairi, Director of UAE Camel Racing Federation, crowned winners of today's 13-round heritage race.

The Zayed Grand Prize Camel Race will witness the participation of thousands of camel owners from across the UAE and the GCC countries. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor