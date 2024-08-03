UAE's Al Qemzi claims Match Race title in UIM F2 World Championship

Dubai [UAE], August 3 (ANI/WAM): The UAE's four-time World Champion, Rashed Al Qemzi of the Abu Dhabi Powerboat team, clinched the Match Race title on Friday in the second round of the UIM F2 World Championship, taking place in Tonsberg, Norway.

The event saw 18 boats competing for the Match Race title across various qualifiers.

Al Qemzi passed through all qualifiers, ultimately outperforming Sweden's Mathilda Wiberg in the final round to secure the Match Race title.

Tomorrow, Sunday, the final and main race of the second round of the Championship, the Grand Final, will take place, and determine the round's champion. Meanwhile, today will see the "Fastest Lap" race held. (ANI/WAM)

