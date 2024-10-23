UAE's Calidus signs agreements with Turkey's defence firm ASELSAN

Istanbul [Turkey], October 23 (ANI/WAM): Calidus Aerospace, a member of the Emirates Defence Companies Council, has signed strategic collaboration agreements with Turkish defence companies ASELSAN and HAVELSAN during the first day of the SAHA EXPO 2024 in Istanbul.

These agreements aim to strengthen defence cooperation between the UAE and Turkiye in the field of advanced defence technologies.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohamed bin Fadhil Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Haluk Gorgun, Secretary of Defence Industries (SSB), and Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairwoman of the Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC).

The agreements were signed by Dr. Khalifa AlBlooshi, CEO of Calidus; Ahmet Akyol, President and CEO of ASELSAN, and Mehmet Akif Nacar, CEO of HAVELSAN.

These agreements represent a significant step in enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Turkiye in the defence sector by promoting joint innovation to deliver cutting-edge solutions. These will meet current and future operational needs for cockpit display systems on airborne platforms, as well as advanced training systems.

Under the agreement, ASELSAN will provide advanced cockpit display solutions for Calidus' airborne platforms, collaborating on joint production, technological innovation, and upgrading rotary and fixed-wing aircraft. This partnership will focus on comprehensive cockpit modernisation projects, ensuring the delivery of innovative solutions to meet both current and future operational requirements.

HAVELSAN, a leader in defence and training systems, will deliver state-of-the-art ground-based training solutions for Calidus platforms. This collaboration will pave the way for developing training solutions that address both current needs and future platform requirements.

AlBlooshi said, "These partnerships mark an important step in localising defence technology in the UAE and enhancing our domestic capabilities by integrating the latest global innovations."

"Through collaboration with industry leaders such as ASELSAN and HAVELSAN, Calidus continues to cement its role at the forefront of defence and aerospace innovation, contributing to the achievement of the UAE's strategic goals," he added.

The company aims to enhance its manufacturing and technological capabilities and develop its products to become a leading player in its field, capable of competing with major global companies. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor