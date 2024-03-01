UAE's leadership in Soft Power Index a reflection of its track record of achievements: AGDA

Dubai [UAE], March 1 (ANI/WAM): The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) emphasised that the UAE's ranking first regionally and tenth place globally in Brand Finance Soft Power Index 2024 is a reflection of its track record of achievements.

On the occasion, Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said that holding the first place regionally and tenth place globally in the Brand Finance Soft Power Index 2024 is a recognition of the positive impact that the UAE continues to have in the region and internationally.

He stressed that ranking 8th in the 'Influential in Diplomatic Circles' indicator underscores the pivotal international role of the UAE at a time when middle powers can play a critical role in maintaining international peace and security and shape the global development agenda.

"The completion of the UAE's successful two-year term in the UN Security Council, the UAE Consensus that was achieved at COP28, and the expanding network of minilateral and trade agreements, stand as testaments to the positive contribution of diplomacy to the growing positive influence of the country internationally," he added.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, affirmed that the UAE's ranking as 8th in the 'Influential in Diplomatic Circles' indicator and 10th place globally in the Soft Power Index 2024 are outcomes of the solid strategic approach that the UAE diplomatic corps are adopting.

"This success is a reflection of the vision of our wise leaders and their keenness to support our mission in preparing well-trained future diplomats capable of continuing the country's train of achievements. This will encourage AGDA's students to intensify their efforts in acquiring knowledge and benefit from the unique educational and practical opportunities the Academy is offering," he said. (ANI/WAM)

